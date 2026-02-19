Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University will launch a Sign Language News Bulletin on a daily basis for hearing impaired students. DSMNRU to launch daily news bulletin in sign language for students

The news will be recorded in a Sign Language Studio which will be set up on the second floor of the university, said spokesperson Prof Yashvant Virodai. “The daily Sign Language News Bulletin, which is first of its kind in any university, will run on the official youtube channel of the university. This will enable the hearing impaired students preparing for competitive examinations to get in-depth knowledge about socio-cultural issues prevalent in today’s times,” said Virodai.

He said that the bulletin will also provide them information related to various activities in the university and society. “This is yet another initiative of the university to create an inclusive environment in the university. The students who generally don’t get an opportunity to watch news due to their disability will not just get to watch but also anchor in a news bulletin - which will provide more opportunities to them in terms of employment in the longer run,” said Virodai.

He also shared that the university is also starting an international cell, international hostel and opportunity for international students to pursue research by direct admission. “The PhD admission will be carried out by the UGC merit list followed by an interview. The international students will get direct admission and 2 international students per faculty member will be enrolled in every department through direct interview. This will enable the university to broaden its reach and get students from across the world working on disabilities and differently-abled students under one roof,” said Virodai.

Virodai also said that while the university is already a centre of excellence for disability as declared by Rehabilitation Council of India, it is also aiming to become an International Center of Excellence in Disability.