DSMNRU to roll out skill-driven NEP courses to boost student employability

As part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, students at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) will now learn diverse skills alongside their primary disciplines, making them employment-ready. The university authorities have drafted plans to launch credit-based courses—skill enhancement courses, value added courses, ability enhancement courses and multi-disciplinary courses—for students enrolling in undergraduate programmes. Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University campus in Lucknow (Sourced)

Spokesperson Prof Yashwant Virodai said the curriculum has been designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for employment.

“A 3-credit skill enhancement course is structured so that all undergraduate students will acquire new skills over the first three semesters,” Virodai explained. “In their first semester, they will study entrepreneurship development mandatorily. In the second semester, they can choose between solar photovoltaic techniques and installation, and computer application. Students selecting solar photovoltaic techniques and installation will continue the subject in the third semester, while those opting for computer application will study ayurveda and forest medicine,” he further explained.

Students will also be required to complete a compulsory 6-8 week internship every semester during the summer break. “They can complete the internship in their own discipline or in the skill they have chosen, for example, in start-ups, solar panel installation companies, or AYUSH-approved pharmaceutical companies,” Virodai added.

Furthermore, students must mandatorily study a 3-credit value added course in the first and second semesters. “Environmental education is mandatory for all students in the first semester, while in the second semester, they will be required to study courses based on the Indian knowledge system within their respective disciplines,” he said.

As part of the ability enhancement courses, students will also be required to study at least one language. “Students will choose from English, Hindi and Sanskrit for the first and second semesters. They will select another one of the three languages in the third and fourth semesters,” Virodai stated. “If a student already possesses one of these languages, they will choose from the other two. The ability enhancement course will help them earn 2 credits.”

Additionally, a 3-credit multi-disciplinary course will be mandatory for students in the first, second and third semesters. “As part of the multi-disciplinary course, students will study one subject from a different discipline,” said Virodai.

These courses are scheduled for implementation once approved by the university’s academic council, which is tentatively scheduled to meet next week.