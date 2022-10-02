Durga puja excitement, pandal hopping and all that jazz

The excitement of Durga puja festivities continued to grow as the weekend saw people dressed in their best clothes hopping from one pandal to another in the city. Saturday was an exciting day at Ananda Mela in Sasthi where women set up stalls to sell handicraft and handloom products. With the festivities heading for Vijaya Dashami, here are some puja venues that are a must-see for every pandal hopper in the city.

Victory XI Sports Club

The pandal by Victory XI Sports Club at Boys Anglo Bengali Inter College, Sunderbagh is a popular choice among youngsters. On Sunday morning, hundreds gathered here to offer pushpanjali to Goddess Durga. After the pushpanjali, devotees were offered prasad in packets. Gautam Chaterjee, the organising secretary, said the club will mark its 50th puja celebrations next year.

Trans-Gomti Dussehra and Durga Puja Committee

The committee at Aliganj proudly boasts of being one of the biggest and oldest puja organisers in the city. Its pandal, which is said to be hosting nearly 10,000 people every day, has a number of stalls, including the one set up by visually-challenged artists. The organisers serve bhog that consists of khichdi, a curry, potato fries, sweet chutney and sweets. This is the 43rd year of their Durga Puja celebrations.

Gomti Nagar Puja Committee

Established in 1989, this committee near Mithai Wala Chauraha is organising the festivities after a two-year hiatus. The idol in their pandal is 12-feet-tall. Although not the tallest one set up by the committee, theirs is still one of the biggest idols in Gomti Nagar. Dhunuchi dance, dhak beat, mahaarati, sandhi puja, and sindur (vermillion) khela on Dashami are highlights of the Durga Puja events this committee organises.

It’s all white at Rabindra Palli

The Rabindra Palli Puja Committee has chosen a white theme to “mirror peace and brotherhood amid chaos”. Devotees can witness the puja taking place at their pandal from the comfort of their home as the committee live streams the events on its social media page.