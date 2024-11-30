Menu Explore
Dy CM orders blacklisting of firm over substandard bricks in Chandauli

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 30, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, during his visit to the construction site of a trauma centre in Mahewa, Chandauli district, on Saturday, discovered substandard bricks being used for the project. He immediately directed officials to blacklist the contractor responsible for the poor-quality materials.

Dy CM Brajesh Pathak checking the quality of bricks at Chandauli trauma centre on Saturday (Twitter)
Pathak, who also serves as the state’s health minister, was inspecting the progress of the trauma centre when he noted the issue. He picked up two bricks himself to check their quality, which were found to be below standards.

“This poor-quality material will result in poor construction, and we will not tolerate it. Any substandard material should be segregated and marked separately,” Pathak instructed.

Notably, representatives from the construction agency were present during the inspection.

