EC aiming at error-free voter list, says Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer

The Election Commission of India (ECI) intends that the voter list should be completely error-free, updated and transparent to ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their franchise, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa. (FILE PHOTO)

He was addressing district election officers of 34 districts in a training programme in Lucknow. Rinwa directed the officers to ensure that the limit of maximum 1,200 voters is followed at every polling station. The names of all the members of the same family should be registered at the same polling booth, he said.

For the first time, physical training of district election officers is being conducted, he said. Its purpose is to ensure that the officers associated with the special voter list revision campaign are well acquainted with the technical and procedural aspects of the revision of electoral rolls, he added.

The district election officers were given information about the use of ERO Net, BLO App and Voter Helpline App, maintenance of polling stations, appointment of BLOs and legal guidelines related to elections. The officers should work in coordination with the representatives of political parties to ensure their participation and trust in revision of electoral rolls, he said.

The chief electoral officer said the Commission has fixed January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 as eligibility dates for the registration of eligible citizens in the voter list. Form-6 for adding new voters, Form -7 for deleting the names and Form-8 for amendments should be made available to maximum people, he said, adding that disabled voters should also be enrolled.

By coordinating with the post offices, timely distribution of voter photo identity cards should be ensured, he said. Complaints received on the NGS portal should be resolved on time, he said.

While basic facilities should be provided at the polling stations, regular meetings should be held with the representatives of political parties and they should be requested to appoint booth level agents at each booth, he said.

Voter Registration Portal and Voter Helpline App should be widely publicised so that every eligible citizen can fill his voter application form online, he said.

BLOs should be directed to obtain factual and complete information from every citizen. They should verify the documents carefully. Every BLO should also be trained to feed error-free details of the voters online, he said.