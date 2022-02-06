ECI reschedules UP MLC polls, voting on April 9 now

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday rescheduled the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls deciding to hold polls for 36 seats under 35 local authorities’ constituencies at one go on April 9 and not on March 3 and 7 as notified earlier.

The ECI’s decision comes after several political parties urged it to reschedule the biennial MLC polls till the ongoing exercise for the seven-phase assembly election in the state was over. As per a press release issued by the commission, the nominations will restart on March 15 and end on March 19. Voting will take place on April 9 and counting will be held on April 12.

The commission clarified that the nomination papers that might have been filed in respect of any of the 35 constituencies on February 4 and 5, 2022 will also be taken up along with other nomination papers that may be filed from March 15 to March 19.

The elections to UP Legislative Council from 35 local authorities’ constituencies for 36 seats due to fall vacant on March 7 on the retirement of the sitting members were announced by the commission on January 28.

The said elections were to be conducted in two phases with scheduled poll dates of March 3 for 29 constituencies and on March 7 for 6 constituencies and the notification for the same was issued on February 4.

“The commission is in receipt of representations dated from two national parties, one state party and two registered unrecognised political parties seeking rescheduling of Uttar Pradesh MLC elections and holding of these elections after the completion of UP legislative assembly election,” the commission said.

The political parties, according to the commission, inter alia (among other things), mentioned difficulties in simultaneously carrying out their election management in the two elections viz UP legislative assembly and biennial election to UP legislative council.

“They have mentioned that two elections of different nature may create confusion among the party workers and electors at large. They have also brought to the notice that the electors in MLC elections are party representatives who are actively engaged in the ongoing UP assembly election,” it said.