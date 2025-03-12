Menu Explore
ED arrests two for trafficking banned drugs to US citizens

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 12, 2025 05:56 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Shantanu Gupta and Abdul Wahab Yasir for their alleged involvement in trafficking restricted medicines to the United States.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Shantanu Gupta and Abdul Wahab Yasir for their alleged involvement in trafficking restricted medicines to the United States. The duo was taken into custody on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with M/s Hatsh Telecommunication Pvt Ltd and others, according to senior ED officials.

The investigation began following complaints and chargesheets filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow Unit, under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. (Sourced)

The ED stated that the special court (PMLA), Lucknow, has granted two days of custody for both accused. The investigation began following complaints and chargesheets filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow Unit, under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Investigations revealed that the accused had supplied banned drugs to US citizens and operated six companies between 2012 and 2017. They also ran a call centre in Lucknow, sourcing raw data of US citizens from callcentreindia.com to identify potential customers for restricted medicines.

Using Skype, the accused contacted individuals in the US, received orders and advance payments, and shipped the restricted medicines via Indian Post. Their companies, including M/s Hatsh Telecommunication Pvt Ltd, reportedly received 23.67 crore during this period.

During the investigation, assets worth 3.22 crore, including movable and immovable properties, were attached on October 20, 2023. The adjudicating authority confirmed the attachment on March 20, 2024. Further investigation is underway.

