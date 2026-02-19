ED attaches ₹7.3-crore assets in Anee Group PMLA case

The Lucknow zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached three immovable and one movable property worth ₹7.30 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to M/s Anee Bullion Traders and others, officials said on Thursday. The ED stated that the investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs. (For representation)

The immovable assets include land and buildings belonging to Anee Bullion Industries Pvt Ltd, a company of the Anee Group. The properties are located in Lucknow, Delhi and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. The movable asset is a fixed deposit, according to an ED press release issued on Thursday.

The agency stated that the investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs and complaints registered by Uttar Pradesh Police against Ajit Kumar Gupta and several other individuals and entities. The accused have allegedly cheated members of the public of about ₹110 crore by luring them into investing in fraudulent schemes with the intention of misappropriating their funds.

As per the agency’s findings, the funds collected from investors were allegedly layered and rotated through various companies under the Anee Group and through a society, M/s Eye Vision Credit Co-operative Society, which was controlled by Ajit Kumar Gupta. These funds were allegedly used to acquire properties in the name of Anee Bullion Industries Pvt Ltd.

Officials further stated that earlier in 2023, the ED had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹9.1 crore in the same case. These assets were allegedly acquired by Gupta, his wife Neeharika Singh, and the Anee Group of Companies. With the latest attachment, the total value of properties provisionally attached in the case has reached ₹16.4 crore, the release said. Further investigation is ongoing.