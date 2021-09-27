Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ED questions SP leader Azam Khan in money laundering case
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan(HT file photo)
The SP leader was grilled by ED officials after the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court authorised ED to question him.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:24 PM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case at Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh where he is lodged, said ED officials.

The SP leader was grilled by ED officials after the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court authorised ED to question him.

On September 20, ED officials said the investigating agency received permission from the court to question UP leaders Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmad in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

All three politicians are currently lodged in different jails in Uttar Pradesh.

Azam Khan is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur jail and is facing trial in several cases. Ansari is lodged in the Banda district jail while Atiq is in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad. 

