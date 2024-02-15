Edu institutions must play their role in Viksit Bharat: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, criticised educational institutions for keeping a distance from government welfare schemes until they are made a part of the curriculum on the state government’s instruction. CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the conference at Lucknow University on Thursday (HT Photo)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a three-day conference on ‘National Summit of Institutional Leaders: Instructions for national development’ organised by Vidya Bharati and Ucchha Shiksha Sansthan at Lucknow University, the chief minister also questioned the controversy over the chanting of the national song Vande Mataram by some people. He said that it is a matter of pride that Saraswati Vandana and Vande Mataram were kept alive by institutions like Saraswati Shishu Mandir and Vidya Bharati.

In his address, the CM further said that no one can stop India from establishing itself as a developed country, and for that, educational institutions must play an important role in making Viksit Bharat as desired by prime minister Narendra Modi.

“The youth have to be made not only educated but also knowledgeable. Educational institutions are providing education to the youth, granting degrees and certificates, but when the student exits the higher educational institution, they lack the knowledge of what to do next. This event at LU serves as a platform to address that issue. The mentality of slavery has become so ingrained that we have overlooked the importance of Indianness,” he said.

The CM said that PM Modi called upon countrymen to contemplate what kind of India people want as the country celebrates the centenary of independence. “This task is not solely the responsibility of the country’s leadership but also of the states, districts, villages, individuals, and educational institutions to contribute to the creation of a better India,” he added.

The CM said that this event in Lucknow reminded him of an ancient tradition, which began in Naimisharanya, just 70 km from here, where centuries ago, 88,000 sages had undertaken the task of recording the Vedic tradition through churning. “We have a rich storehouse of Vedic knowledge, which can guide humanity towards a new path even today. It is our heritage. We need to prepare ourselves on how we can enrich that heritage.

The CM also highlighted that India is poised to become the third-largest economy within the next three to four years. “How can a change in leadership instill confidence in the minds of people? You can witness the transformation of India before and after 2014. Prior to 2014, there was an atmosphere of distrust and confusion among the common people. They were uncertain about the direction the country was heading in. Borders were insecure, and there was a lack of direction in various areas. The Indian passport held little value globally, lacking recognition. Today, leadership has become a symbol of public trust in India, restoring the nation’s pride on the global stage. Prime Minister’s visits around the world have enhanced the prestige of India’s passport, garnering recognition. NRIs also feel they are now treated with respect. If every individual in society fulfills their responsibilities, anything is achievable.”