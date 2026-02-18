Education, healthcare should be accessible, not commercialised: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said education and healthcare should remain accessible to all and cannot be commercialised. He was interacting with research scholars at an interactive session organised at the Malviya Auditorium of Lucknow University. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacting with research scholars at a session organised at Malviya Auditorium of Lucknow University on Wednesday. (HT)

Bhagwat, who arrived in the state capital on Tuesday on a two-day visit, said: “People of the West distorted our education system. They imposed their own education system so that they could get black Englishmen to work. What the British did wrong will have to be rectified.”

‘Goal is to make India prosperous, powerful’

Listing out priorities of the RSS, Bhagwat asserted that their only goal is to make the country prosperous. He emphasised that one should think beyond self and family, and focus on nation’s unity and quality.

“The Sangh cares about the unity of the society. If you want to understand the RSS, join the Sangh and try it. You cannot understand the RSS by just reading about it,” Bhagwat said.

He asserted that the RSS’s only objective is to unite Hindus. Bhagwat pointed out that the RSS is not against anyone and does not desire power or popularity.

‘Research has a big role’

Commenting on the importance of research work, the RSS chief pointed out that it can play a big role in changing the country’s direction and condition.

“Facts must come to the fore. We will not be able to understand India through ignorance,” Bhagwat said, urging scholars to carry out research with excellence, authenticity and selflessness for the country. He also said there was a lot of propaganda about the organisation and researchers should present facts objectively.

On globalisation

Speaking on globalisation, he said it should not be reduced to market-driven consumerism. “Today, globalisation often means marketisation, which can be harmful,” he said, referring to the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the world as one family.

“Unless everyone is happy, no one can be happy. Therefore, our lives should be based on restraint, not consumerism. A life of restraint and sacrifice is rooted in our cultural self-awareness. Western countries spread materialism. They think about becoming powerful, living for themselves and leaving others behind, eliminating those who become obstacles,” the RSS chief said.

“This is what America and China are doing today. However, India now has the answers to the problems facing the world. If we want to become a world leader, we must become powerful in all areas. The world only accepts when truth is backed by power,” Bhagwat said.

‘Nature of religion is eternal’

The RSS chief said that the eternal nature of religion is always relevant. “Religion is the law by which the universe operates. Not a single speck of dust can be secular. Religion brings happiness to everyone; it applies to everything we do. Our conduct varies according to religion, country, and time. Religion teaches us that we must coexist, not live alone,” he added.

The RSS chief also advised people to be friendly towards the environment by planting trees, saving water and avoiding single-use plastic. “We should also use modern technology to protect the environment,” he added.