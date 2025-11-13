Expressing deep concern over the growing involvement of educated individuals in extremist activities, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said that patriotism must run in our blood and that education holds no meaning if it fails to instil love for the nation. Education meaningless if it fails to instil love for nation: UP governor

Speaking at the 23rd convocation ceremony of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, held at the Atal Auditorium, she felicitated meritorious students and PhD scholars, congratulating and wishing them success in future. Patel also used the occasion to deliver a strong message of nationalism and moral responsibility among the youth.

Referring to the recent Delhi blast allegedly involving doctors, she said, “For the first time, we are seeing doctors and engineers- educated people — being drawn into terrorist tendencies. What kind of education have they received and what values did they impart to others? Neither people nor governments realised what was happening. These individuals intended to destroy India and we must fight such elements to protect our country.”

The governor urged citizens to stay vigilant, saying, “We have to keep our eyes open and watch what is happening around us. If you score less marks, it doesn’t matter — but patriotism must be in your veins. Education loses its meaning if it changes our thoughts and values.”

“People who dislike India’s progress are taking to extremist ideologies. Even teachers, who once taught others, have fallen prey to such tendencies,” she said. “There are many educated individuals in jails — but what have they really learned? Marks don’t define your worth, values do,” Patel added.

“Learning does not end with formal education. It is a continuous process through thought, experience and conduct. The knowledge you acquire must serve the society, the upliftment of humanity and building of the nation,” she said.

The governor advised students to “keep their dreams alive, raise their aspirations high, think big, make strong resolutions, and turn work into their religion.”

Patel also praised Rohilkhand University’s new initiative —the Lifetime Achievement Award— calling it a “commendable and inspiring tradition.” She appreciated the university’s decision to honour Jharkhand governor Santosh Gangwar as the first recipient of the award.