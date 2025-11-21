Education most important of all global priorities, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that education remains the most important of all global priorities and stressed the need to revive meaningful dialogue among nations to address the pressing challenges facing the world. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attends the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in Lucknow, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“The real problem confronting the world is that we no longer talk to each other. This conference is an important platform to revive dialogue,” he said while speaking at the inaugural session of the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World (ICCJW) at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road campus, where 52 chief justices, former presidents, former prime ministers, speakers of parliaments and eminent jurists from across 52 countries are participating.

Calling India a civilisation that has always embraced global harmony, Adityanath said: “India has, for thousands of years, viewed the entire world as one family. There is no faith, sect or tradition in the world that India has not protected or nurtured.”

The CM stressed that while the principles laid down at the time of the UN’s formation remain relevant, the world must now widen its focus to contemporary challenges such as cybersecurity, environmental protection and global terrorism.

He said that in light of emerging technologies posing unprecedented challenges, the world needs a more just, inclusive, and responsive global system.

“While emerging technologies are making life easier, they also pose unprecedented challenges, including cybercrime, data theft and many other new problems. At such a time, justice and morality can play a vital role in shaping global peace and human civilisation. We should reconsider the UN’s declaration 80 years ago: that the world needs a more just, inclusive and responsive global system. Eighty years on, this declaration remains relevant today,” said the CM.

“We must not remain confined to old issues. The threats we face today — from data theft to climate challenges and terrorism — demand collective preparedness,” he added.

Adityanath emphasised the urgent need to strengthen cyber law frameworks against rising incidents of data theft, cyber fraud and identity misuse. He highlighted that global cooperation in international law and digital ethics is vital to ensure technology serves humanity —preserving fairness, privacy and equality even in a world ruled by algorithms.

He called on the world’s judicial leaders to use justice and morality as guiding forces in tackling these emerging challenges — protecting civilisation’s shared values amid rapid digital change.

The CM cautioned that crises affecting one region can quickly engulf others. “If there is a fire in someone else’s house and we sleep peacefully thinking it won’t affect us, the flames may reach our homes the next day. Covid 19 has shown how interconnected humanity is.”

He also highlighted India’s resilience during the pandemic, saying the country successfully battled the century’s worst crisis while keeping faith in the five elements — earth, water, fire, air and space. He underlined that justice must reflect the protection and security of every individual.

Underscoring the need to reduce academic pressure on children, the CM said: “We must ensure that children are not burdened or stressed by heavy school bags. More than 2.5 billion children worldwide deserve access to quality education.”

Welcoming the global jurists to Uttar Pradesh, he reiterated: “As the country’s largest state, we are honoured by your presence. May this conference strengthen international dialogue and the shared vision of a harmonious world.”

Adityanath paid heartfelt tribute to CMS founder, late Jagdish Gandhi, crediting him for initiating a platform that fosters global understanding. CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi, manager Geeta Kingdon and principal of CMS Rajajipuram, Abha Anant, were also present on the occasion.