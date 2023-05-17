Disaster management: ‘Effective handling minimises loss to life, property’

Loss of life and property can be minimised if disaster management is effective, said Manoj Kumar Sharma, deputy inspector general, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), while addressing the gathering at a capacity building programme (CBP) of the NDRF, organised at the Samajik Parivartan Sthal on Wednesday. A 20-member team of NDRF, led by Santosh Kumar, deputy commandant, of the 11th Corps of NDRF displayed its preparedness during the CBP. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Kumar said, “We can reduce losses due to disasters with awareness, information, people participation, cooperation, and preparation, so no matter what the circumstances are, do not give up.”

After this, the team of NDRF presented demonstrations to employees of various government departments and associated organisations. The NDRF team taught them how to rescue people during disasters like floods, prevent drowning, rescue the victim in various ways and with the help of local resources.

The NDRF team also displayed the art of stabilising injuries caused in different types of disasters and how to make stretchers from domestic resources, the first aid during a heart attack, and how to give CPR, during the programme.

Officials and employees of the District Disaster Management Authority as well as PAC, CRPF, Police, Home Guard, NCC Cadets municipal corporation, irrigation department, Aapda Mitras and Aapda Sakhis, civil defense, youth welfare, Red Cross and various NGOs participated in this programme.

On this occasion, SDRF commandant Satish Kumar, Himanshu Kumar Gupta (additional district magistrate, Lucknow), team commander of NDRF, inspector Binay Kumar and representatives of other organisations were present.