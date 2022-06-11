Efforts on to divide society, says Akhilesh
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav, in an apparent reference to Friday’s clashes in various UP districts and elsewhere in the country, said the administration was negligent in maintaining law and order.
“India is a secular nation and the Constitution guarantees respect and safety for all religions. Any attempt to hurt the feelings of followers of any religion is deplorable and unacceptable,” he said in a statement issued by the party.
India, especially Uttar Pradesh, is the state of ‘Ganga-Jamuni’ culture having multi-religion, multi-language, multi-culture traditions and it could have peace through harmony and respecting each other’s feelings, said Yadav.
Hitting out at the ruling party, the SP chief said: “For the past few years, the conduct is in contravention with the basic spirit of the Constitution. Efforts are on to divide the society and spread hatred. This is leading to mutual acrimony and insecurities.”
He said it is the moral and Constitutional responsibility of the BJP government to protect the sanctity of each community and religion.
Yadav also urged people to maintain peace and asked the government not to delay tough action against those issuing objectionable statements.
BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi tweeted: “Why such incidents of violence happen only on Jumma (Friday)?”
Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said: “All that happened today was the failure of the BJP government, failure of its law and order and intelligence inputs. Secondly, those who engaged in the clashes are only helping the BJP and its agenda. The government should take legal action against Nupur Sharma (over her hurtful statement).”
