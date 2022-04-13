EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects

A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday.

Acknowledging the EIB’s contribution to smart mobility system in the state and the country, Mishra said the metro was not just a means of transport but a vehicle of transformation of the state. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities.

The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time. He said a project monitoring system had been put in place to ensure timely completion of projects in the state.

He further said that apart from the extension of Lucknow and Kanpur Metro, work on the metro in Agra was in full swing while the work for light Metro would start very soon in Gorakhpur.

“The construction of the Meerut-Delhi rapid rail is also in progress and the project, when completed, will make it possible for people to reach Meerut from Delhi and vice versa in just 55 minutes,” Mishra said.