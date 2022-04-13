EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday.
Acknowledging the EIB’s contribution to smart mobility system in the state and the country, Mishra said the metro was not just a means of transport but a vehicle of transformation of the state. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities.
The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time. He said a project monitoring system had been put in place to ensure timely completion of projects in the state.
He further said that apart from the extension of Lucknow and Kanpur Metro, work on the metro in Agra was in full swing while the work for light Metro would start very soon in Gorakhpur.
“The construction of the Meerut-Delhi rapid rail is also in progress and the project, when completed, will make it possible for people to reach Meerut from Delhi and vice versa in just 55 minutes,” Mishra said.
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
Tablets, smartphones distributed at Lucknow’s Karamat girls’ college
Karamat Husain Muslim Girls' PG College organised a smartphone and tablet distribution ceremony on Wednesday in the College auditorium, under the aegis of the Digital Shakti scheme, an initiative of the UP government. Satish Sharma, the minister of state for food and civil supplies in the UP government, was the chief guest. College principal Saher Hussain addressed the gathering wherein she emphasised the transformative effects of digital gadgets in higher education.
