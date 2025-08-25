Eight killed after truck rams tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in UP’s Bulandshahr

Eight people, including two children, were killed while 43 others got injured when a speeding canter truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh’ Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday. The accident occurred around 2:10am on the Bulandshahr–Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass. (HT sourced photo)

The accident occurred around 2:10am on the Bulandshahr–Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh, the tractor-trolley, carrying 61 passengers from Rafatpur village in Kasganj district, was en route to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage when the collision took place.

“The truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn. Eight people lost their lives, while 43 are undergoing treatment. Three of them are on ventilator support,” SSP Singh said.

Among the injured, 12 are children. Ten passengers escaped with minor injuries. Authorities said the victims were rushed to multiple hospitals for treatment: ten to Aligarh Medical College, ten to Bulandshahr district hospital, and 23 to Kailash Hospital in Khurja.

The deceased were identified and all of them were residents of Kasganj district. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

District magistrate Shruti, along with SSP Singh and other senior officials, visited the accident site and met the injured patients at the hospital.

Police confirmed that the truck, registered in Haryana, has been impounded and legal proceedings are underway.