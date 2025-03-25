Eight years of Yogi govt: Stage set for grand celebrations at IGP

On the occasion of the completion of eight years of the state government’s policy of ‘service, security and good governance’, several programmes and exhibitions will be organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) from Tuesday to Thursday. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will be the chief guest of the programme. (File)

District magistrate Visakh G inspected the preparation work at IGP and briefed the officials present. He informed that an exhibition will be set up near IGP’s Jupiter Hall. In the exhibition, agencies such as the public works department, Setu Nigam, Nirman Nigam, Lucknow Development Authority, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, tourism department, police administration, One District One Product and others will display their important schemes through models or photographs.

All inaugurations and foundation stones that have been laid in the last eight years will be displayed department-wise at the exhibition site. For which, stones of inauguration and foundation stone laying will also be displayed in four rows at the exhibition site. A huge exhibition is also being organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations on the lawn near Mars Hall.

The DM said after the inauguration of the exhibition on March 25, the programme will be organized in Jupiter Hall. The inauguration of Arogya Mela and a press conference will be organized in Mars Hall. Cultural programmes will be organised there in the evening on all three days.

The DM said sessions related to health, employment, investment, infrastructure and cleanliness will be organized by different departments in the auditorium of Mars Hall from the afternoon of March 25. Along with this, Arogya Health Fair will be organised on all three days outside the auditorium of Mars Hall.

He added an employment fair will be organized in Saturn Hall on March 26 and a loan fair will be organized on March 27.

In the grand inauguration programme at Jupiter Hall, the distribution of tablets/smartphones, allotment of houses under the Chief Minister Housing and Prime Minister Housing schemes, and loans under the CM Yuva Vikas Abhiyan to beneficiaries will also be done.