Elaborate arrangements at KV Dham for Sawan

VARANASI Elaborate arrangements have been made at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the month of Sawan beginning today.

To note, Sawan is an auspicious month in the Hindu calendar, devoted to worship of Lord Shiva.

The devotees will enter Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the gate facing river Ganga as well as other gates. Red carpet will be rolled out from KV Corridor Gate on Ganga Ghat to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

For the convenience of the devotees, LED TVs will be installed at a dozen places on the KV Corridor premises so that they may watch Baba Vishwanath on screen.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal inspected the Kashi Vishwanath Dham gate on Ganga Ghat on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that proper barricading should be erected, carpet be rolled out and drinking water should be made available for the devotees. For this, the temple administration should make proper arrangements.

He said that for shade, a tent should be put up at the temple square on the KV Corridor premises. Coolers and fans should also be installed in the tent in view of the sweltering heat. He also gave instructions about public address system..

This time, about seven lakh people are expected for ‘darshan’ of Baba Kashi Vishwanath every Monday.

Chief executive officer, Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Sunil Kumar Verma informed that this time a complete action plan had been prepared to provide better facilities to the devotees. Officers would be deployed in shifts for different arrangements. Some volunteers would also be deployed to serve and help the devotees.

Rate list of Sawan Pooja released

The ticket for ‘sugam darshan’ on Sawan Mondays will be ₹ 750 per person, while the price of this ticket is ₹ 500 on other days. The ticket for Mangla Aarti will be ₹ 1000 on normal days and ₹ 2000 on Sawan Mondays. Mid-day Bhog Aarti, Sapta Rishi Aarti and Shringar Bhog Aarti ticket will be ₹ 500 for the whole month.

For getting Rudrabhishek done by one Shastri, one will have to pay ₹700 in Sawan month, whereas for getting Rudrabhishek done by five Shastris, the charges will be ₹3000 on Sawan Mondays and ₹2100 on other days.

If the devotee wants to do special shringar (makeup) of Baba Kashi Vishwanath on Sawan Monday, he will have to spend ₹ 20,000.

Fine for littering

If anyone is caught chewing paan/ gutkha or spreading filth in KV Dham, then he/she will have to pay a fine of ₹ 500. The temple management has started this campaign in view of the complaints of filth being spread by the visitors every day.

Two people were fined for throwing milk packets on KV Temple premises on Tuesday.

The chief executive officer said that the temple administration was also starting surveillance through cameras to check littering on the premises.