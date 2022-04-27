Elaborate security arrangements in UP for Alvida prayers on Friday
Elaborate police deployment has been made at mosques and Eidgah all across Uttar Pradesh for ‘Alvida ki Namaz’ (prayers on last Friday of Ramzan month) to be offered on April 29.
The ‘Alvida’ prayers will be offered at an estimated 31151 places including mosques and Eidgah, police officials said.
A police official said there were around 20000 mosques and over 8000 Eidgah across the state. He said senior police officials have approached nearly 38000 Muslim clerics to ensure peace and communal harmony during the prayers.
Around 48 companies of provincial armed constabulary (PAC), seven companies of central paramilitary force and over 1.25 lakh civil police personnel have been deployed strategically to ensure peace, police officials said.
“Strategic police deployment is made to ensure peace and maintain law and order situation as we expect large crowd at different mosques and Eidgah for the Friday prayers,” additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said.
He said security deployment has been planned as per the “sensitivity of the areas.”
At least 3000 police personnel, including civil police personnel, quick response teams (QRTs), PAC and rapid action force (RAF) will be deployed in the state capital.
“Top officials including joint commissioner of police Piyush Mordia, would monitor the deployment in the state capital,” a police official said.
Drone, CCTV and video cameras will be used to maintain a vigil in the old city area. “As a precautionary measure, at least 10 fire tenders, six ambulances and 12 water tankers will be deployed at different points during the prayers,” an official said.
At 1,367, Delhi sees another spike in new Covid-19 cases; 1 death
Delhi's case positivity rate has maintained a declining trend, going further down to 4.50 per cent in the last 24 hours from 4.64 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday, the positivity rate was as high as 6.42 per cent.
CCTV footage shows Rana had water in lock-up, used washroom: Senior cop
Mumbai A senior police officer denied Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana's allegations of ill-treatment at Santacruz police station and countered her claims by saying that CCTV footage of Santacruz station shows otherwise. An IPS officer, who is privy to the matter, said, “The police are yet to make the Santacruz station footage public. They have not done it yet as the complaint was initially regarding the Khar police station.”
Revenue officials protest in Sangrur, Malerkotla; seek cancellation of FIR against patwari
A day after the Vigilance Bureau nabbed a patwari for taking a bribe, the district president of the Revenue Patwar Union, kanungos and patwaris of Sangrur and Malerkotla districts have locked horns with the state government seeking cancellation of the FIR. The Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested patwari Didar Singh, also district president of patwari union, and nambardar Talwinder Singh for taking ₹10,000 bribe for mutation of property in Malerkotla district.
Declaration of assets: Ministers’ previous response hints at a challenge for Yogi
If the response from his ministerial colleagues on declaration of assets during his previous term (2017-2022) is any indication, chief minister Yogi Adityanath faces a challenge in getting his recent directives on the issue implemented. Those who figured on the list of defaulters included 18 cabinet ministers, four ministers of state (independent charge) and 11 ministers of state. Yogi's new ministry was sworn in on March 25, 2022.
Meet Kiccha Sudeep - Sandalwood star who had a tiff with Ajay Devgn
The Hindi vs Other Languages debate reared its head again when Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn clashed on social media. Actor Ajay Devgn, who isn't known for taking strong political stances reacted to some comments by the Kannada superstar on Hindi. He wrote on Twitter that the context in which he had made that line was “entirely different” and said he'd explain the full purport of his statement when they meet in person.
