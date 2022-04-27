Elaborate security arrangements in UP for Alvida prayers on Friday

Elaborate police deployment has been made at mosques and Eidgah all across Uttar Pradesh for ‘Alvida ki Namaz’ (prayers on last Friday of Ramzan month) to be offered on April 29.

The ‘Alvida’ prayers will be offered at an estimated 31151 places including mosques and Eidgah, police officials said.

A police official said there were around 20000 mosques and over 8000 Eidgah across the state. He said senior police officials have approached nearly 38000 Muslim clerics to ensure peace and communal harmony during the prayers.

Around 48 companies of provincial armed constabulary (PAC), seven companies of central paramilitary force and over 1.25 lakh civil police personnel have been deployed strategically to ensure peace, police officials said.

“Strategic police deployment is made to ensure peace and maintain law and order situation as we expect large crowd at different mosques and Eidgah for the Friday prayers,” additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said.

He said security deployment has been planned as per the “sensitivity of the areas.”

At least 3000 police personnel, including civil police personnel, quick response teams (QRTs), PAC and rapid action force (RAF) will be deployed in the state capital.

“Top officials including joint commissioner of police Piyush Mordia, would monitor the deployment in the state capital,” a police official said.

Drone, CCTV and video cameras will be used to maintain a vigil in the old city area. “As a precautionary measure, at least 10 fire tenders, six ambulances and 12 water tankers will be deployed at different points during the prayers,” an official said.