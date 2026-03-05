Elderly, kin killed in Lko SUV-bike collision; woman critical

Two men were killed and a woman was critically injured after a motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV on Kisan Path in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow on Thursday afternoon, police said. The SUV and the mangled two-wheeler (HT Photo)

According to a police statement, the accident occurred around 2 pm on Kisan Path when a Royal Enfield motorcycle collided with an SUV. The impact left three people travelling on the motorcycle seriously injured.

“They were rushed to a hospital for treatment where doctors declared Munni Lal, around 70, a resident of Gopal Khera in Mohanlalganj, and Sushil, around 35, a resident of Ladai Ka Purwa in Barabanki district, dead,” the police statement added.

The third victim, identified as Babli, wife of Sushil, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), police said.

Police officials said the collision was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged. The accident also triggered anger among local villagers who briefly blocked traffic on Kisan Path demanding action. After the accident, the vehicle driver escaped from the scene.

Senior police officials and teams from the Sushant Golf City police station reached the spot and pacified the protesters, after which the road blockade was cleared and traffic movement restored.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway. Police said teams have been formed to trace and arrest the car driver involved in the accident.