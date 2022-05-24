Emergency medical trainee charred to death inside ambulance in Bulandshahr
An emergency medical trainee (EMT) was charred to death inside a 102 ambulance after it caught fire in Khurja area of Bulandshahr district on Monday evening, a senior health department official said.
The ambulance was on its way to pick up a pregnant woman from Kakod village of Bulandshahr when the mishap took place, said chief medical officer (CMO) of Bulandshahr Dr Vijay Kumar Singh.
The CMO has sought a report on the incident and fitness of the vehicle from the private company that manages operations of 102 ambulances in the state.
Singh said investigation is being carried out to find out under what circumstances the ambulance caught fire and was it fit to ply on road.
“We are investigating the incident from all angles. The 102 ambulances are run by a private firm on contract basis. They provide emergency transport service facilitates 24x7 free of cost service to pregnant women, newborn babies and their mothers. The firm also hires EMT and drivers,” said Dr Singh.
Singh said the incident occurred late Monday evening when emergency medical trainee 26-year-old Prashant (goes by one name), a resident of Etah, received a call from Kakod village from a pregnant woman.
“Since the driver of the ambulance was unavailable at that time so Prashant himself drove the ambulance. However, the ambulance caught fire near Bhadaura village and it soon engulfed the entire vehicle,” he said.
The CMO said as per locals, the doors of ambulance got jammed and the EMT could not get out of the vehicle.
“By the time villagers informed police and a fire tender managed to douse the flames Prashant had died,” he said.
An EMT and a driver are appointed in every 102 ambulances. The work of an EMT is to provide initial treatment to the patient until they reach hospital.
Suspense over RCP’s RS candidature; minister leaves Patna in a huff
The JD (U), which had authorised chief minister Nitish Kumar to name the candidate for the lone seat falling in its bag, is still to take a decision on the candidature on union minister for steel Singh, whose term ends on July 5. The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is May 31. Singh is considered very close to Kumar, but is facing strong opposition from senior party leaders.
Complete examination of the private witnesses first: HC to trial courts
The Allahabad high court has directed the lower courts across the state to make an endeavour to complete the examination of the private witnesses on the same day, as far as possible, to ensure a “fair and proper trial”. The bench of Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav further directed the trial court judges in the state to take up the examination of the private witnesses first, before proceeding with the official witnesses.
Uttar Pradesh government, NCDC sign MoU to set up centre in Lucknow
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the National Centre for Disease Control in Uttar Pradesh was signed on Tuesday. NCDC studies disease outbreaks and management of treatment for future policy on health. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet had okayed the transfer of 2.5 acre land, free of cost, in Jaitikheda village of Sarojininagar, to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, to set up a branch in April last month.
Kanpur: Minor forcibly converted, married to mother of 2 children
A minor, said to be 16-year-old, was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and was then married to a woman double his age and a mother of two children in Kanpur, the police said. An FIR has been registered following an intervention by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Police have arrested the woman, who was married, her parents and the Maulana (cleric) who performed the 'nikah'.
Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
Within a span of few days, yet another man was killed in tiger attack in Manjhra forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone late on Monday night. Kamlesh has been identified as Kamlesh, 30, a resident of Saypur Padhuva village under the Nighasan police limits. Reports said Kamlesh along with his two brothers-in-law was returning home from Khairatiya on Monday night on a bullock cart. Khairatiya is close to Manjhra reserve forest area.
