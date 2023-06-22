End crime against women to empower society: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said atrocities against women must be stopped to empower the society. Speaking at a mass marriage ceremony organised at Champa Devi Park in Gorakhpur, he said mass wedding was a powerful medium to eradicate the evil of dowry from the society. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath blessing a couple at a mass marriage event in Gorakhpur on June 22. (HT photo)

Over 1,432 couples, including 68 Muslims, tied the knot during the four-hour programme organised by the social welfare department under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.Exhorting people to respect their better halves, Yogi said the perception of development was impossible without empowering women.

He reiterated that his government was committed to security, education and marriage of girls. The CM said in the last six years, 2 lakh couples were married off in mass wedding events.Expressing satisfaction over increased percentage of women cops in the state, Yogi announced that an all-woman PAC battalion would be established in Gorakhpur soon.

He further said Mission Shakti and Kanya Sumangal Scheme of the BJP government were playing a key role in empowering women. The chief minister said there is 20 per cent reservation for women in Uttar Pradesh Police. “From 1947 to 2017, the number of female personnel in UP Police was only 10,000. At present, this number stands at 40,000,” he said.

Appreciating PM Modi for working in a mission mode to uphold the dignity of girls and women, Yogi said pro-women, pro-poor was the base of the BJP’s policies. “Before 2017, ₹31,000 was spent on each wedding and the amount was increased to ₹51,000 (after the BJP came to power). This is the collective effort of the double-engine government,” he said.

Ensuring public health our duty: CM at Janata Darshan

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to provide Ayushman cards to each eligible person. He also instructed them to ensure best possible treatment to those who did not have the health cards.

The CM asked the officials to get estimates from the hospitals concerned for granting financial help to those suffering from serious ailments. Yogi issued these directives at a Janata Darshan programme held at Gorakhnath temple. Around 700 people were present on the occasion.

The CM heard their problems and instructions the officials to ensure their redressal. People from across various districts attended the event. The CM assured them that paucity of funds would not affect their treatment. Earlier, Yogi fed jaggery to cattle at Gaushala in Gorakhnath temple.