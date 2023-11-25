close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Ensure Ayushman health cards for all eligible people: U.P. CM Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Nov 25, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath issued these instructions after an elderly woman informed him about her daughter’s serious illness and that she did not have the Ayushman card in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to ensure that all eligible people get Ayushman health cards and that the best medical facilities are extended to every person.

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath listening to people’s problems at a Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur on Nov 25. (HT file)
Hearing the problems of around 300 people from Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Basti and Deoria districts during the ‘Janata Darshan’ programme at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Auditorium at Gorakhnath temple, he instructed officials for timely, quality and satisfactory disposal of people’s issues.

The CM also directed officials to prepare an estimate of the treatment cost of those who do not have the Ayushman card and make it available to the government so that their treatment in major hospitals could be arranged.

Yogi issued these instructions after an elderly woman from Kushinagar informed him about her daughter’s serious illness and that she did not have the Ayushman card.

After listening to her plight, the CM instructed officials to immediately get the patient admitted either to the SGPGI or the KGMU in Lucknow and prepare an estimate for the expenses and make it available to the government.

Yogi assured the visitors that enough funds were available for assistance to the needy. The CM reached Gorakhpur on a two-day visit on Friday afternoon.

On Friday night, Yogi held a meeting with officials and reviewed the ongoing preparations for the inception day celebrations of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) scheduled to be held on November 30.

He discussed the preparations with GIDA chief executive officer Anuj Malik. He also directed divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra to make arrangements to protect people from cold.

Sign out