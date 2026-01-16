Ensure Chinese Manjha not made, used and sold: Allahabad HC to Uttar Pradesh govt

The Allahabad high court has again directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the state machinery is activated to ensure that the manufacture, use and sale of Chinese Manjha (sharp kite strings made of synthetic materials) do not take place so as to endanger human lives as well as birds during the period when kite flying is at its peak. The Allahabad high court has disposed of a public interest litigation seeking a complete ban of the use of Chinese Manjha. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Allahabad high court also held that the state government is bound to follow the directions already issued by this court.

With this order, a division bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra disposed of a public interest litigation filed by Himanshu Srivastava and two others seeking a complete ban of the use of Chinese Manjha.

The PIL stated that the high court had already passed an order dated November 19, 2015 in Public Interest Litigation No. 58620 of 2015, requiring the state government to adopt all appropriate steps for enforcement in accordance with law, including the steps to prohibit manufacturing, use and sale of Chinese Manjha in any form whatsoever. Besides, the said order passed by this court, few other petitions were also pending before this court, wherein orders in this regard were issued.

In view of the matter, the high court said that multiplying pending petitions by filing one more petition would not serve the purpose in any manner.

Hence, the high court in its decision dated January 14 disposed of the PIL.