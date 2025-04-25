Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ensure regular potable water supply to every rural household: U.P. CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 25, 2025 08:34 PM IST

All divisional commissioners have been directed to conduct regular reviews and take swift action to ensure effective implementation of water supply management

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to ensure regular drinking water supply to rural households during summer. In view of the severe heat conditions in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said, “Officers should ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to every rural household across the state.”

Officers should ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water to every rural household, said Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Officers should ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water to every rural household, said Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

All divisional commissioners have been directed to conduct regular reviews and take swift action to ensure effective implementation of water supply management. The rural water supply department has issued direction to all DMs to remain alert for water supply management in their respective districts, said a state government spokesperson.

The government is utilising the piped water supply scheme launched in the rural areas under the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme. In areas where infrastructure work is still pending, alternative arrangements will be made to maintain continuous water supply. Furthermore tehsil offices, police stations, hospitals, and Anganwadi centres will be equipped with drinking water facilities, he said.

Efforts are also underway to raise awareness about the importance of clean water and heatwave precautions through information, education and communication (IEC) activities. These initiatives aim to encourage villagers to conserve and consume safe water.

The ultimate goal of the campaign is to ensure that no rural family in the state faces a water crisis and that life remains unaffected even during extreme heat conditions. The government is also prioritising water availability in community toilets and other public facilities, the spokesperson said.

The supply of water from dams, reservoirs and rivers will be operated smoothly by the district administration in all the districts. Additional chief secretary, Namami Gange, Anurag Srivastava has shot off letter to all the divisional commissioners and DMs to implement the CM’s direction for regular water supply to the rural households strictly.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Ensure regular potable water supply to every rural household: U.P. CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On