Ensure regular potable water supply to every rural household: U.P. CM

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to ensure regular drinking water supply to rural households during summer. In view of the severe heat conditions in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said, “Officers should ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to every rural household across the state.” Officers should ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water to every rural household, said Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

All divisional commissioners have been directed to conduct regular reviews and take swift action to ensure effective implementation of water supply management. The rural water supply department has issued direction to all DMs to remain alert for water supply management in their respective districts, said a state government spokesperson.

The government is utilising the piped water supply scheme launched in the rural areas under the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme. In areas where infrastructure work is still pending, alternative arrangements will be made to maintain continuous water supply. Furthermore tehsil offices, police stations, hospitals, and Anganwadi centres will be equipped with drinking water facilities, he said.

Efforts are also underway to raise awareness about the importance of clean water and heatwave precautions through information, education and communication (IEC) activities. These initiatives aim to encourage villagers to conserve and consume safe water.

The ultimate goal of the campaign is to ensure that no rural family in the state faces a water crisis and that life remains unaffected even during extreme heat conditions. The government is also prioritising water availability in community toilets and other public facilities, the spokesperson said.

The supply of water from dams, reservoirs and rivers will be operated smoothly by the district administration in all the districts. Additional chief secretary, Namami Gange, Anurag Srivastava has shot off letter to all the divisional commissioners and DMs to implement the CM’s direction for regular water supply to the rural households strictly.