Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking a firm stance on land-related complaints during Janata Darshan on Wednesday, directed concerned District Magistrates to ensure strict action against negligence in the resolution of such grievances. Ensure strict action against negligence in land-related cases: Adityanath to officials

Emphasising that laxity or negligence at any level would not be tolerated, Adityanath said, depending on the seriousness of the matter, suspension proceedings should be initiated against the responsible officials.

According to an official statement, during his visit to Gorakhpur, Adityanath met people and listened to their grievances at the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple, marking the second consecutive day of the public interaction programme.

Some individuals complained about negligence by revenue officials in land-related matters, following which he instructed the District Magistrate to take immediate and stringent action.

Addressing people who sought financial assistance for medical treatment, the chief minister assured them that the government would provide all possible support.

He said, "Ayushman Cards would be issued to eligible beneficiaries, and if further assistance is required, support would also be provided through the discretionary fund."

During the Janata Darshan, he directed officials present to ensure that every eligible and needy person receives an Ayushman Card so they do not face difficulties in accessing medical treatment.

The Janata Darshan was held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, where Adityanath met around 150 people.

On the occasion, he reassured people that there was no need to feel distressed, as the government stands firmly with every needy person.

One woman complained that certain individuals had forcibly dispossessed her of her house. Taking serious note of the matter, the chief minister directed officials to restore her possession of the property.

Referring various applications to the concerned administrative and police authorities, he instructed them to ensure that all issues are resolved within a stipulated timeframe.

During the Janata Darshan, another woman requested assistance for her mother's medical treatment.

He asked whether she had an Ayushman Card. When she informed him that she did not, he immediately directed the officials present to ensure that her Ayushman Card is issued at the earliest.

He reiterated that officials must ensure Ayushman Cards for every eligible and needy person so they do not face hardships in obtaining medical treatment.

The chief minister also assured people seeking financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses that they would receive support from the discretionary fund.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.