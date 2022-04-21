Entrepreneurship programme: 1,500 women to be upskilled to make them self-reliant
The Adani Foundation, in association with UP Handicrafts Development and Marketing Corporation Limited, Lucknow and Khadi Village Industries Board, Lucknow, has launched an entrepreneurship programme at Sewapuri in Varanasi.
The programme will cater to the employment generation needs of more than 1,500 rural women through various income-generating activities. It will act as a catalyst for the social and economic empowerment of skilled women, a press release read.
Skill development training of 1,500 women in four trades – uniform stitching, shoe-making, sweater and incense stick making – has been organised by a team from the Adani Skill Development Centre for three months. Several processes will be adopted during the training, like sensitisation, mobilisation, and enrolment of women in the training programme to help them develop their potential and skills.
A training programme has also been organised for 69 women to learn sewing machine operation and business skills. They are learning uniform and bag-stitching. Two batches have also begun in incense stick-making, with a total of 131 women enrolled.
Khadi and Village Industries Board, Lucknow and Union Area Development Committee, Varanasi have been instrumental in providing their building and campus for the training programmes.
The programme will motivate women to form self-help groups (SHGs) that will promote their livelihoods and make them self-reliant and financially independent. Once organised into SHGs, women will be trained in vignette credit and thrift activities, followed by book-keeping, business planning, and market linkages.
The formation of a women-led manufacturing organisation will create a value chain by providing support for entrepreneurial activities like risk management, fraud management, product advancement, tie-ups with marketing agencies and line departments, branding, products and manufacturers. It will bring together the organisation and the market, creating an ecosystem of sustainability and the empowerment of women entrepreneurs.
In tribal outreach, Shivraj Chouhan govt plans mega event for tendu collectors
The Madhya Pradesh government has planned a mega event in state capital Bhopal on Friday to start the distribution of bonus to 22.6 lakh tribal tendu leaf collectors of the state, a senior forest department official said. The event is seen as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party government to reach out to the tribal population before the 2023 assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the event.
Don’t play politics on SYL canal: Sukhbir to Kejriwal
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal not to play politics on the sensitive issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. Talking to the media at Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi, the SAD chief said the AAP had again started befooling Punjabis.
Climate change: ‘Three phases gone from cycle of seasons due to temp anomalies’
Unbridled deforestation, mining, rise in vehicles and their movement, and the use of air conditioners have disturbed the cycle of the seasons. Consequently, three of the six seasons that we used to experience are nearly extinct, a new study by the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology finds. The temperature increases or decreases so rapidly that these seasons end in less than a week, Sunil Pandey, weather scientist at the university and part of the study team said.
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases cross 10 mark after 25 days
The tricity logged 12 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a first in the past 25 days. Since March 27, the daily cases had remained lower than 10, with Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula individually also reporting zero case multiple times. But on Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded three cases, Mohali five and Panchkula four, taking tricity's tally to 12. This also led to a spike in the active cases that crossed the 40 mark after 24 days.
Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district. According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, two police posts located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in district will also be upgraded into police stations. These police posts are Manglora police post on the Meerut-Karnal highway and Biana police post on Karnal-Indri road.
