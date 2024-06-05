 Environmentalists, citizens oppose auction of 400 trees in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Environmentalists, citizens oppose auction of 400 trees in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 06, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Environmental organisations and activists have strongly condemned the decision, highlighting the irony of such an act on a day meant to celebrate and protect the environment.

Environmentalists and concerned citizens of Lucknow are questioning the decision of the UP forest department and the UP forest corporation to auction 400 trees, which will result in their felling despite soaring temperatures and a deadly heatwave that has already claimed several lives this summer.

A coalition of environmental groups met on Wednesday and urged forest department officials to immediately reconsider the felling of these trees. Their plea underscores the critical role trees play in combating climate change, reducing urban heat, and supporting biodiversity.

Wajahat Habibullah, a retired bureaucrat, said, “The whole world is facing a crisis in the form of global warming. It is important to conserve trees. Instead of increasing forest area, we have reduced it. I make a personal appeal to divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob to ensure no harm is done to Lucknow’s ecology.”

Adity Chakravarti, convenor of Citizens for Lucknow, said, “It is very ironic that when there is so much talk about global warming, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius, water is coming in trickles from the municipality. Having trees is one of the most important ways of conserving what is left in our environment. In the midst of all this, we are talking about auctioning fully grown trees.”

Ravindra Singh Bishnoi, chief of Bishnoi Paryavaran Samiti, said, “This decision (auctioning of 400 trees) is not just a blow to our environment but a direct threat to public health. This regressive step should be reviewed and needs to be overturned by the government. As the heatwave continues to claim lives, the pressure mounts on the government to prioritize environmental sustainability and public welfare over short-term developmental gains.”

Mani Prakash, a lawyer and environmentalist, said, “There is no procedure laid out where the reasonableness of these auctions is being looked at by forest corporations. Trees provide essential shade and cooling, particularly in urban areas where heatwaves are becoming increasingly common and deadly due to climate change.”

