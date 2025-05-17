Menu Explore
Establish integrated Ayush colleges in every division: CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 17, 2025 08:06 PM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath proposes integrated Ayush colleges in every division, emphasizing Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy for better healthcare education.

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said integrated Ayush colleges should be established in every division of the state.

He directed that preparations for the successful organisation of International Yoga Day (June 21) should begin immediately. (File Photos)
He directed that preparations for the successful organisation of International Yoga Day (June 21) should begin immediately. (File Photos)

All Ayush systems—Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy—should be available on a single campus, he added.

Adityanath made the remark at a review meeting of the Ayush department.

“This initiative will not only strengthen the Ayush medical system but also contribute to the development of the future health-based education system,” he said.

Efforts are being made in the mission mode to bring traditional healthcare systems to the public, he said.

He instructed that the establishment of naturopathy and yoga centres in all Ayush institutions should be made mandatory. He also laid stress on completion of the recruitment process to fill 100% of approved academic and medical posts.

The state currently has 2,127 Ayurvedic, 259 Unani, and 1,598 homoeopathic medical institutions.

“Health and wellness centres should be established in every district of the state, and (they) may be operated either through government initiatives or in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Panchkarma in Ayurveda is very effective in the treatment of serious diseases, so these methods should be promoted in all Ayush institutions in the state,” the chief minister further said.

He emphasised that the construction of the Ayush University must be completed on time without compromising on quality, and directed that all ongoing departmental projects across the state be fast-tracked.

Encouraging private sector participation, the chief minister urged investors to explore opportunities in the Ayush domain. He also directed that Ayush colleges and hospitals operated by private institutions must meet stringent quality benchmarks in infrastructure, laboratories, libraries, faculty, and staff to ensure high standards of education and healthcare delivery.

He directed that preparations for the successful organisation of International Yoga Day (June 21) should begin immediately. He further suggested signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with leading Ayurvedic manufacturing institutions to ensure a steady supply of essential medicines to all Ayush hospitals, so that no patient faces lack of medical treatment.

