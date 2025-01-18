E-ticketing facility in LDA parks soon

Parks managed by ​Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will soon be equipped with an e-ticketing system, officials said. The move aims to reduce long queues at ticket counters and enhance the overall visitor experience, they added. LDA is now working to extend the system to Janeshwar Mishra Park, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Park, Joggers’ Park, and several others (File)

The e-ticketing facility will allow park-goers to book tickets in advance through a dedicated mobile application. According to Deepak Singh, LDA’s chief finance officer, discussions were underway with app developers regarding the same. He emphasised that the new system would streamline revenue collection, ensuring that payments directly reach the authority’s accounts without delays or discrepancies.

Currently, e-ticketing is available in parks managed by Smarak Samiti. Visitors can book tickets through website upparks.org for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal, Baudh Vihar Shanti Upwan, Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ramji Smarak Sthal, Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ramji Jan Suvidha Parisar and Parking Sthal, and Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ramji Green Eco Garden.

LDA is now working to extend the system to Janeshwar Mishra Park, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Park, Joggers’ Park, and several others. The aim is to bring all LDA-managed parks onto a single platform for ticket booking, providing convenience to visitors and ensuring consistency across all facilities.

Another LDA official said the new system will also allow visitors to scan QR codes displayed at park entrances to purchase tickets instantly. Alternatively, users can log in to the mobile app to book their tickets in advance.

Also, the new system will help authorities track visitor data more accurately, the official added.