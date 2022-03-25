E-vehicles major attraction at three-day solar expo in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Suresh Khanna on Friday inaugurated a three-day solar and e-vehicle expo in which companies from across the country are taking part. The Indian Industries Association (IIA) has organised the event being held at IIA Bhavan in Gomti Nagar.

Apart from solar products and the latest technologies related to it, electrical cars of Toyota, Tata and MG are the main attraction for visitors at the exhibition.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Khanna said: “Efforts of the IIA in organising the solar and e-vehicle expo will not only help achieve the target of one trillion-dollar economy of the state government but will also help in protecting environment.”

Ashok Agarwal, national president, IIA, assured that the IIA will organise this exhibition at a much larger scale and take it to the International level in near future.