Events like Taj Mahotsav promote tourism, boost economy: UP chief secretary

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra applauded the contribution of fairs like Taj Mahotsav in promotion of tourism which in turn benefits the economy of nation. He credited Taj Mahotsav for promoting culture, craft, art and cuisine of nation across the globe.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 10-day festival in Agra’s Shilpgram, a kilometre east of the Taj Mahal, on Sunday evening. He went across the venue and played “Nagada” (drum). A known face in Agra, Mishra was the man behind the much popular “Green Agra, Clean Agra” campaign while he was the district magistrate here in 1996. The Taj Mahotsav was started in 1992.

“Festivals like Taj Mahotsav promote art, craft, culture and cuisine of nation and being held in such proximity to Taj Mahal, the opportunity comes for its popularity across the globe. This promotes tourism which is one of the strongest sources of revenue boosting nation’s economy” chief secretary said. Recollecting his “Green Agra, Clean Agra” campaign, Mishra recalled the restrictions put on petrol and diesel vehicles in the vicinity of the Taj and uniform painting of houses and establishments around the monument.

“Dates and schedule for Taj Mahotsav was fixed so that visiting tourists mainly foreign guests can plan their tour to Agra and get in direct touch with art, craft, culture of India because such is the charm of Taj Mahal that 10.5 % of tourists visiting monuments after purchasing tickets in India in 2019-2020 (the last Covid free year) was at the Taj Mahal,” he said.

“There had been about four crore tourists who entered monuments after purchasing tickets all over India in year 2019-20 and out of them more than 40 lakh were at the Taj Mahal,” Mishra said. The chief secretary also applauded the role of technology in popularising events like Kumbh Mela or other similar occasions organised at different places.