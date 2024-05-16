Every Vote Matters! Admn ropes in RWAs to drive the message home

LUCKNOW As part of efforts to end the jinx of urban reluctance towards the festival of democracy, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi and municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh on Wednesday gave out a clear message for people – “Every Vote Matters” and called upon representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to make useful contributions for increasing voter turnout in their respective housing societies. Panellists at the HT Spotlight event take a pledge to ensure that more people come out of their homes to exercise franchise when Lucknow goes to polls on May 20. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Let’s make polling day (May 20) a mega carnival by ensuring participation of maximum voters,” they emphasised during ‘HT Spotlight - Elections 2024’ programme organised by Hindustan Times here.

The officers announced that the local administration will hold a meeting with 400 RWAs at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) on Friday, to take the initiative to boost voter turnout forward. Office-bearers will be asked to knock at every doorstep in apartments to motivate people to exercise their franchise in the city that saw only around 54% voting in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

A unique initiative to set up model polling booths in clubhouses and community centres of 14 high-rise apartment complexes in urban areas is already in place after a recent meeting of district administration officials with RWAs.

“We have 551 voters. To ensure 100% turnout, we will establish a call centre at RWA office to reach out to every family,” said SK Singh, president, RWA, Eldeco Elegance, Vibhuti Khand.

Anish Mathew, acting president, RWA, Sunrise Apartment, Mansarovar Yojna (Ashiana) with 406 voters urged local authorities to recognize enthusiastic voters by carrying out a lucky draw and giving them a certificate.

“There are nearly 1,450 voters in our society. Let’s knock at every door and urge residents to step out and vote rather than holidaying at home,” said Prem Chandra Srivastava, secretary, Swapnalok Colony, Faizabad Road.

Neelam Joshi, president, Vaishnav Khand Jankalyan Samiti, Gomti Nagar Vistar appealed to people to pool in vehicles to reach polling stations. Anju Varshney, a social activist and resident of Nehru Enclave, said there are 500-600 voters in her society. She urged authorities to make arrangements for e-rickshaws to facilitate persons with disabilities to reach polling stations conveniently.

Mamta Tripathi, who runs Bal Mahila Sangathan in Faizullaganj, said if events like drawing competitions are organised in the vicinity, people would come out of their homes, and this will create a carnival-like atmosphere in the society. Harsh Bardhan Singh, secretary, Parijat Apartment Owners’ Association (PAOA), requested officials to use their database to send bulk messages to residents to create a buzz about voting.

Athar Hussain of Dhingra Apartment, which has 200 voters, said all eligible people will be motivated to exercise their franchise. Vivek Sharma, social activist and resident of Srishti Apartment, Jankipuram, which has 900 voters, requested that special passes be given to those who are coordinating with residents in their respective buildings.

Roop Kumar Sharma of Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti, Gomti Nagar, said regular voter awareness programmes are being organised in the area with leaflets being circulated to educate people about the value of every vote. Meena Singh, RWA president, Saryu Enclave, Awadh Vihar Yojna, said maximum voting will be ensured in the locality.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

*The administration will hold a meeting with 400 RWAs at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) on Friday, to take the initiative to boost voter turnout forward.

* A unique initiative to set up model polling booths in clubhouses and community centres of 14 high-rise apartment complexes in urban areas is already in place after a recent meeting of district administration officials with RWAs.

* LMC to set up at least one model booth in its 110 wards. Earlier, LDA had declared that 14 model polling booths will be set up in clubhouses and community centres of 14 high-rise apartment complexes in urban areas.

* Database with LMC to be used to send bulk messages to people to drive them to vote on May 20.

* Jingles to be played at 46 crossings in the city to motivate voters. Additionally, LMC’s garbage collection vans to also play jingles. Apart from polling staff, civic employees to assist in queue management at polling booths.

* Pvt hospitals roped in to provide wheelchairs at polling stations for elderly and physically challenged voters.

* NCC and NSS volunteers to assist elderly voters. Priority to be given to women and elderly during early hours.

* E-rickshaws to be on standby at polling stations to ferry elderly voters to their booths.