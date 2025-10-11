Ex-inmate siphons off ₹30L from Azamgarh jail bank account, 4 held

An inmate released last year allegedly siphoned around ₹30 lakh from the official bank account of the Divisional Jail, Azamgarh, with the help of a jail official, a watchman, and an accomplice, police said on Saturday. The accused allegedly stole the cheque book on the day of his release. They used forged signatures of the jail superintendent to withdraw money on several occasions. The ex-inmate allegedly stole the jail’s cheque book with an accomplice and used forged signatures of the superintendent to withdraw the money. (Sourced)

Four persons, including inmate Ramjeet Yadav alias Sanjay, Shiv Shankar alias Gorakh, jail accounts official Mushir Ahmed, and jail watchman Awadhesh Kumar Pandey, have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

According to police, Ramjeet Yadav, a resident of Bilariaganj, was lodged in jail on February 24, 2023, in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. He was released on bail on May 20, 2024. On the day of his release, Yadav allegedly stole the cheque book of the jail’s official Canara Bank account with the help of another inmate.

The next day, he withdrew ₹10,000, followed by ₹50,000 on May 22, and ₹1.4 lakh four days later. Over time, he allegedly continued making withdrawals undetected.

The matter came to light on September 22, 2025, when jail superintendent Aditya Kumar Singh noticed a withdrawal of ₹2.6 lakh from the account. When questioned, jail accounts official Mushir Ahmed denied any such transaction. Upon verification from the bank, it was found that Yadav had been repeatedly withdrawing funds using forged cheques, posing as a jail contractor.

Following the revelation, the superintendent lodged a complaint with the police.

Superintendent of police (City) Madhuban Singh said a case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 316(5) (breach of trust) at Kotwali police station in Azamgarh. All four accused have been taken into custody for questioning.

Preliminary findings suggest that Yadav, in collusion with Shiv Shankar, accounts officer Mushir Ahmed, and watchman Awadhesh Pandey, transferred government funds into his personal account. Further investigation is underway, police said.