Ex-madrasa teacher drew salary, pension for yrs after acquiring British citizenship: ATS probe

LUCKNOW Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, a former assistant teacher at a government-aided madrasa in Azamgarh, continued to receive government salary and pension for years even after acquiring British citizenship, revealed a probe by the UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). “The case exposes both procedural lapses and the possibility of misuse of religious platforms for financial gain and foreign influence,” said the officer. (Pic for representation)

The case has raised concerns over procedural lapses and misuse of public funds in the state’s education system. The revelations highlight significant administrative oversight that allowed a British national to draw salary and pension from the state government for nearly a decade.

Khan, a native of Deoria Lala village in Sant Kabir Nagar, was employed as a teacher in a government-aided madrasa in Azamgarh. He reportedly moved to Britain in 2007 and acquired British citizenship in 2013.

ADG (law & order) Amitabh Yash on Tuesday informed that the ATS initiated an investigation into Khan’s activities after reports surfaced about his frequent international travel and connections in Pakistan under the guise of Islamic preaching. He said Khan reportedly maintained contact with individuals in Pakistan and suspicious elements in Jammu and Kashmir through his associates in India.

Khan was appointed as an assistant teacher on July 12, 1984, at Madrasa Darul Uloom Ahle Sunnat Ashrafia, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, as per the ATS probe.

“Around 2007, he began residing in the UK. On December 19, 2013, he obtained British citizenship. However, despite no longer being an Indian citizen or regularly attending his duties, he continued to receive annual increments in his government salary from 2007 to 2017 without any verification of his service records,” the ADG said, adding: “More alarmingly, on August 1, 2017, Khan was granted voluntary retirement along with full pension benefits, a move now deemed entirely irregular by investigators.”

He said ATS officials noted that his pension approval was processed despite his British nationality and prolonged absence from service — a clear violation of service norms and government regulations. The ATS also found evidence suggesting that while employed at the madrasa, Khan frequently travelled abroad, collected funds from foreign sources and transferred money to various madrasas in India. He allegedly earned commission and acted as a middleman in these financial transactions. The nature of these funds and their end use are now under scrutiny.

The ATS is examining all possible angles, including the sources of foreign funding and potential links to suspicious entities. “The case exposes both procedural lapses and the possibility of misuse of religious platforms for financial gain and foreign influence,” said the officer.

Based on the ATS report, the district minority welfare officer of Sant Kabir Nagar lodged an FIR against Khan on November 2, 2025, at Khalilabad police station. The investigation into the case is currently underway and local authorities have also sealed the madrasa where he had been employed.

According to police officials, this is not the first case against Khan. He already faces two criminal cases registered in Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh, in which charge sheets have been filed. Officials have indicated that departmental action may follow against those responsible for approving his pay and retirement benefits without due verification.