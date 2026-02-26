Expedite tech transfer to farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan at IIVR

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union agriculture minister, on Thursday asked scientists to develop region-specific action plans for the upcoming Rabi season. He also emphasised the need to enhance resilience in the vegetable production system in light of the challenges posed by climate change. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union agriculture minister, at Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Varanasi on February 26. (HT photo)

Chouhan also stressed the need to increase shelf life of tomatoes, develop dry powder and export-oriented crops besides accelerating organic farming. The Union minister was chairing a review meeting with the agricultural scientists at the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR) in Varanasi.

He said transfer of technology to farmers should be accelerated as he stressed the need for effective coordination between Krishi Vigyan Kendras and research institutes. A large number of officials from the state agriculture department and KVKs, along with scientists and officials from the IIVR were present on the occasion.

During his field visit, the minister inquired from the farmers about the availability and quality of vegetable seeds, measures to reduce vegetable production costs and technological information.

Dr Anant Bahadur of the IIVR elaborated on production methods, accessibility of the technology to farmers and its benefits during a detailed discussion on modern technologies during which grafted brinjal-tomato (Brimato) and potato-tomato (Pomato), developed at the institute also figured.

Chouhan said these technologies need to be made available to farmers as soon as possible. He also praised high-tech nurseries as extremely useful in serving farmers and urged FPO nurseries to produce seeds and distribute them to farmers.

A demonstration of microbial biofertilizers and biopesticides developed by the IIVR was also presented on the occasion. The minister commended the institute’s ongoing research and development initiatives, including improved vegetable varieties, seed production, protected cultivation, organic and natural farming, and entrepreneurship development.

He said effective dissemination of scientific techniques, availability of quality seeds, cost-reducing technologies and direct market linkages will play a crucial role in increasing farmers’ income.

The Union minister directed the institute to ensure prompt access to technology for farmers, provide quality seeds and seedlings, develop export-oriented vegetable crop varieties, enhance partnerships with start-ups and FPOs, and engage the youth in agri-entrepreneurship.

During the review meeting, Dr Rajesh Kumar, director, IIVR, presented a detailed report on the institute’s achievements and work with farmers, emphasising the need to provide resources and technology to promote vegetable exports.