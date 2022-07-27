Expedite work on early warning system for thunderstorms: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to expedite implementation of a foolproof and end-to-end early warning system for thunderstorms and lightning to prevent deaths and damages.
He also asked officials to take the help of government agencies for implementation of the alert system.
Yogi Adityanath was addressing officials at a high-level meeting. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to maintain constant communication with the Indian Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission and National Disaster Management Authority to alert people about thunderstorm in the area.
“The assessments, or estimates, should be shared timely with officers posted in the field. Efforts should also be made to develop a better system for accurate lightning forecast with the help of central government agencies,” he said.
A state government spokesperson said lightning is a major cause of accidental death in the country. Recently death due to lightning were reported in various districts. The chief minister had directed officers to distribute ex gratia assistance to families affected by the natural calamity within 24 hours. An ex gratia amount of ₹4 lakh per person is given to families of the deceased, while ₹59,100 is given to those who sustain physical disability between 40% and 60% and ₹2 lakh per person in case of physical disability of more than 60%, he said.
To reduce the number of deaths caused by lightning, the state government is preparing for implementation of a more efficient early warning system in coordination with Central agencies working in the field , he said.
Earlier, expressing concern over the number of deaths caused every year due to lightening, the chief minister had asked the State Disaster Management Authority to develop an advanced lightning forecast system in the state. The government is likely to implement a lightning safety programme soon to raise people’s awareness of how to get information about lightening in a particular place in advance. Work is also underway to strengthen district level emergency operation centers to tackle emergencies, he said.
The government’s Aapda Mitra and Aapda Sakhi scheme will also be of great help in preventing deaths due to natural calamities, including lightening. Trained and equipped with rescue tools and safety kits, Aapda Mitras and Aapda Sakhis will be able to deal with any disaster. The government plans to train 10 lakh women of Self-Help Groups in disaster management under the scheme. Disaster Management Helpline 1070 will also be integrated with 112 helplines, he said.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
