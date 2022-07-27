Expedite work on early warning system for thunderstorms: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to expedite implementation of a foolproof and end-to-end early warning system for thunderstorms and lightning to prevent deaths and damages.

He also asked officials to take the help of government agencies for implementation of the alert system.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing officials at a high-level meeting. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to maintain constant communication with the Indian Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission and National Disaster Management Authority to alert people about thunderstorm in the area.

“The assessments, or estimates, should be shared timely with officers posted in the field. Efforts should also be made to develop a better system for accurate lightning forecast with the help of central government agencies,” he said.

A state government spokesperson said lightning is a major cause of accidental death in the country. Recently death due to lightning were reported in various districts. The chief minister had directed officers to distribute ex gratia assistance to families affected by the natural calamity within 24 hours. An ex gratia amount of ₹4 lakh per person is given to families of the deceased, while ₹59,100 is given to those who sustain physical disability between 40% and 60% and ₹2 lakh per person in case of physical disability of more than 60%, he said.

To reduce the number of deaths caused by lightning, the state government is preparing for implementation of a more efficient early warning system in coordination with Central agencies working in the field , he said.

Earlier, expressing concern over the number of deaths caused every year due to lightening, the chief minister had asked the State Disaster Management Authority to develop an advanced lightning forecast system in the state. The government is likely to implement a lightning safety programme soon to raise people’s awareness of how to get information about lightening in a particular place in advance. Work is also underway to strengthen district level emergency operation centers to tackle emergencies, he said.

The government’s Aapda Mitra and Aapda Sakhi scheme will also be of great help in preventing deaths due to natural calamities, including lightening. Trained and equipped with rescue tools and safety kits, Aapda Mitras and Aapda Sakhis will be able to deal with any disaster. The government plans to train 10 lakh women of Self-Help Groups in disaster management under the scheme. Disaster Management Helpline 1070 will also be integrated with 112 helplines, he said.