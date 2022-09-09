Experts to discuss causes, management of hypertension at BPCON-2022

About 35% of people in UP suffer from hypertension, said experts participating in “BPCON-2022”, a two-day conference on hypertension slated to begin on Friday.

Addressing a curtain raiser press conference on Thursday, Dr NS Verma, Dr Auj Maheshwari and Dr Ajai Tewari said that the conference will focus on causes that have emerged strong to give high blood pressure to people.

“Numerous medicines and indigenous methods are suggested to those suffering from hypertension but we would discuss the causes behind it and how to manage them,” said Dr Verma, who is coordinating the scientific sessions for the conference.

“Hypertension is not restricted to age. Hence we have focused our discussion and lectures on hypertension among children, young adults and elderly too,” said Dr Anuj Maheshwari, the organising chairman of the conference.

“Hypertension or high blood pressure can lead to major damage to organs such as brain, or heart. It has to be managed immediately as it can cause damage even to arteries,” said Dr Sajid Ansari, the organising secretary of the conference.

The speakers, said the organisers, will hold interactive sessions with the participants and also discuss role of new drugs that have been introduced in the recent past.