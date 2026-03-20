Lucknow, Extensive police arrangements have been made in Lucknow ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure that the various programmes and events associated with the festival are conducted in a safe, orderly, and dignified manner, the Lucknow Police said on Friday. Extensive police arrangements in Lucknow as city gears for Eid celebrations

Based on the sighting of the Moon this year, Eid will be celebrated on March 21. On this occasion, a large number of people offer Eid prayers.

Members of the Sunni community offer prayers at the Eidgah located in Aishbagh, and the Tile Wali Masjid. Similarly, Shia community members offer prayers at the Asifi Masjid , and at the Jama Masjid in Thakurganj.

According to the police arrangements, there will be the deployment of 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police , 5 Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police , 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police , 47 inspectors, 456 sub-inspectors, and 606 head constables and constables, the Lucknow Police said in a statement.

To prevent potential incidents of harassment against girls and women in public or crowded places, female police personnel in plain clothes, along with the Anti-Romeo Squad, Pink Patrol units, and 112 emergency response teams, will be deployed. They will remain mobile and vigilant in the area.

The traffic police force will include 1 Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police , 3 Assistant Commissioners of Police , 6 inspectors, 33 sub-inspectors, 54 home guards, and 102 head constables and constables.

In addition to this, there will be 14 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary , along with wireless units and intelligence teams.

During the namaz , key routes used by the public, as well as critical locations and intersections will be monitored 24/7 via CCTV cameras. Furthermore, a vigilant watch will be maintained round-the-clock through social media monitoring channels, the police said.

A special traffic plan has been implemented for the routes leading to the event venues.

"All police personnel have undergone training to ensure courteous and sensitive interaction with the public. The general public is requested to cooperate with the security arrangements and to strictly adhere to the traffic diversion guidelines issued by the police from time to time," the statement said.

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