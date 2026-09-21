Extortion case: Atiq’s son produced in Prayagraj court; statement recorded

Ali Ahmed, son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, was produced before an ADJ court in Prayagraj on Monday in connection with a three-year-old extortion case involving an alleged demand for ₹30 lakh. Ali Ahmed at the Prayagraj district court amidst heavy security on September 21. (HT photo)

Ali was brought from Jhansi jail under heavy security and remained in court for nearly two hours, during which his statement was recorded. Asad Kalia, who is currently lodged in Kasganj jail and is also linked to the case, was produced before the court and recorded his statement.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the hearing, with more than 250 police personnel deployed inside and outside the court premises. Personnel from several police stations, along with an ACP, were stationed at the court gates.

After the hearing, media personnel attempted to speak to Ali as he came out of the court, but police prevented any interaction. He was immediately escorted into a police van and later taken back to Jhansi.

The case dates back around three years, when a Prayagraj farmer lodged an FIR against five people, including Ali, alleging that Ali’s aides, acting at his behest, demanded ₹30 lakh from the complainant, assaulted him and forcibly obtained his signatures on a blank stamp paper.

Security was tightened along the route even before Ali reached Prayagraj. While his convoy was traveling from Jhansi, police learned that his brother Ahzam Ahmed was following it in a car.

Saini Kotwali police intercepted the vehicles on the Prayagraj-Kanpur national highway in Kaushambi and conducted searches. Ahzam was also questioned. He reportedly told police that he was following the convoy after learning that his brother was being brought to Prayagraj from Jhansi jail.

Police asked Ahzam not to continue following the convoy. District police had been put on alert ahead of Ali’s movement following instructions from Kaushambi SP Satyanarayan Prajapat.