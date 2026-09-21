Sant Kabir Nagar: Abducted at SP MP’s house, man rescued; 4 arrested

Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a man whose complaint against Samajwadi Party Sant Kabir Nagar MP Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad led to registration of a case against him. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding Vishal’s alleged abduction. (For Representation)

Superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Meena said the victim, Vishal Kumar, 24, was rescued within 24 hours of his alleged abduction from the MP’s residence. Police intercepted the accused while they were allegedly taking Vishal to Ayodhya. The police said the accused had allegedly conspired to kill him in Ayodhya.

The four arrested have been identified as Vishv Ketu Yadav, a district panchayat member, MP’s personal assistants Dharmendra Yadav and Ashok Yadav, and Jitendra Yadav.

The case was registered on the complaint of Vishal’s brother Om Prakash Kumar. According to the complaint, Vishv Ketu Yadav called Vishal on Sunday morning and asked him to come to the MP’s residence. Vishal subsequently went there with Vishv Ketu Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Ashok Yadav and Jitendra Yadav, the complaint said.

The family told police that Vishal informed them around noon that he was with the four men but did not return home later that evening. His mobile phone was subsequently switched off, after which the family approached the police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the four accused under kidnapping-related provisions and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. All four were subsequently arrested, police said.

Vishal had earlier filed a complaint under the SC/ST Act against MP Laxmikant Nishad following a clash during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Bakhira area on September 18.

According to the complaint, the MP’s convoy entered the immersion procession and one of the vehicles allegedly hit Vishal, causing him injuries. He further alleged that supporters of the MP abused and threatened him. The complaint invoked provisions of the SC/ST Act.

The incident also led to a separate complaint from MP Pappu Nishad who alleged that protesters attacked his convoy with stones and sticks and damaged the vehicles. Police subsequently registered a counter-FIR on his complaint.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding Vishal’s alleged abduction and the role of the four arrested accused.