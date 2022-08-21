Ex-UGC chairman named new education advisor to CM Yogi

Eminent educationist and former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh, has been named education advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. A letter in this regard has been issued by secretary, planning department, Alok Kumar.

The move is seen as an important step to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Uttar Pradesh more effectively. Prof Singh was UGC chairman from 2018 to 2021. An official, who is in the know of things, said CM Yogi Adityanath was trying to raise the standard of education and literacy rate of Uttar Pradesh and wanted to associate with an expert with vast experience in the field of higher education.

The Yogi government has taken an important step to take the NEP-2020 to a new height in Uttar Pradesh. Prof Singh has led several academic institutions of higher education in a career spanning nearly four decades.

As vice chancellor, Prof Singh has headed three universities namely the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, Dr HS Gaur University, Sagar and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.

Prof Singh, who was BHU VC from 2008 to 2011, set up the Institute for Environment and Sustainable Development during his tenure there. He served as vice chancellor of the Devi Ahilya University, Indore, from 2012 to 2015. Besides, he has also served as director, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Prof Singh has contributed as an ex-officio member of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), National Commission of India for Cooperation with UNESCO, RUSA, Implementation Committee of National Education Policy 2020 etc.

He also has vast experience in international programmes and projects. He has been conferred many honours and awards like Environment Leadership Award, Environmentalist of the Decade (Purvanchal) Award, Bharat Jyoti Award, UP Ratna Award, Agra Vishwavidyalaya Gaurav Shri Award, Raja Balwant Singh Shiksha Samman and Rashtra Maker Award.