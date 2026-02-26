Eyeing social engineering revival, Mayawati plays Brahmin card

In a sign that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is looking to revive her 2007 “social engineering” formula (Brahmin-Dalit alliance) to regain lost ground in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the party appointed two Brahmin leaders as incharge of two assembly seats – Ashish Pandey for Madhogarh (Jalaun) and Vinod Kumar Mishra for Mungra Badshahpur (Jaunpur) Social engineering propelled the BSP to form a majority government in 2007 but the party’s Brahmin vote shifted to the BJP in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections. (FILE PHOTO)

In the BSP, prospective candidates are appointed incharge of assembly seats.

“The party chief has announced that Sarvajan Hitay- Sarvajan Sukhay will be the party’s main slogan in the 2027 assembly election. The members of the Brahmin community have been appointed office bearers – from the BSP booth committees to the assembly committees,” said Vishwanath Pal, the BSP state unit president.

With about a year to go for the assembly polls, the BSP has started the candidate selection process for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh by appointing Brahmins as assembly in-charges.

Amid a shrinking vote share, the BSP won only one assembly seat in 2022, while the BJP won a second successive term in the state.

Now, the BSP chief appears to be playing on the perceived disenchantment among the Brahmin community regarding various issues.

Addressing party workers on February 7, she alleged that Brahmins are neglected, disregarded and feel insecure under the BJP government whereas they got respect, power, position and security when the BSP was in power.

She also alleged that interference and influence of political people in festivals, celebrations, worship and bathing rituals have increased significantly in recent years. This is becoming a cause of new disputes, tensions and conflicts, she said.

The dispute in Prayagraj regarding bathing rituals, mutual disrespect, and allegations-counter-allegations is a fresh example of the issue, she said.

In the run-up to 2027, Mayawati is constantly sending a message to the Brahmin community that the BSP stands with them and will restore their position in government as well as in the organisation if her party comes to power.

The Brahmin vote is decisive on several seats in Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Awadh and Braj regions of Uttar Pradesh, said a BSP leader.

The BSP has started selecting candidates as it seeks an edge over its rivals, this leader said.

While the BJP, SP and the Congress are also looking to win over Brahmin voters, the BSP chief has taken the lead, he said.