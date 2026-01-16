Fake seer steals deity’s crown, cash from Lucknow temple; FIR filed

A man allegedly posing as a seer stole a deity’s silver crown and cash from the donation box at a temple in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow, with the incident captured on CCTV cameras and widely circulated on social media. The alleged theft took place at the Durga Mata temple in Murli Nagar. Fake seer inside the temple (Sourced)

DK Singh, station house officer (SHO), said the stolen crown was a small silver, umbrella-like ornament valued at around ₹8,000 to ₹9,000.

Following the circulation of the CCTV footage, Mohanlalganj police on Thursday registered an FIR. “Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and necessary legal action is being taken,” the SHO said.

According to temple authorities, the accused entered the premises disguised as a middle-aged sadhu and allegedly took advantage of the limited presence of devotees to commit the theft.

Temple administrator Madhusudan Trivedi said the incident came to light on Tuesday during routine activities. “I became suspicious and removed the chunari covering the idol, after which I found that the crown was missing. We then checked the CCTV footage,” he said.

The footage reportedly shows the man entering the temple on the evening of January 11, opening the gate, spending time inside the sanctum, and later leaving with the crown and cash from the donation box. His movements inside and outside the temple were clearly captured, Trivedi added.

“We are examining the CCTV footage and trying to identify the accused. Necessary legal action will be taken soon,” the SHO said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the suspect.

Local residents and devotees have raised concerns over the security of religious places following the incident.