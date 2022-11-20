Farmers plan to gherao governor, hold ‘mahapanchayat’ in Lko on Nov 26

Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha have decided to gherao the state governor and hold a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Lucknow on November 26 to press for their demands, which include enactment of a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee law.

Briefing the media here on Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state spokesperson Alok Verma said farmers’ unions have decided to gherao governors of all states on the said date to bolster their demand for the MSP law.

“Farmers from across Uttar Pradesh will reach Lucknow on tractors to geharo the governor and submit a memorandum to her on November 26, besides holding a mazdoor-kisan mahapanchayat at Eco Garden to press for their demands,” he said and added around one lakh farmers were expected to participate in the agitation.

Their other demands include increase in the sugarcane purchase price to ₹500 per quintal, banning action against farmers for burning crop residue, provision of free power for farmers, dismissal and arrest of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ for his ‘involvement’ in the Lakhimpur violence, withdrawal of ban against tractor-trolley and compensation for crop damaged due to unseasonal rains.