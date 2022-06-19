Farmer’s son tops UP Board High School exam

LUCKNOW Prince Patel of Kanpur Nagar who topped the UP Board High School examination with 586 out of 600 marks, is a farmer’s son. He secured 97.67%. A student of Anubhav Inter College, Murlipur Rar of Kanpur district, Prince wants to join the Indian army and is keen to get through the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Happy with his achievement, Prince said, “I was expecting a place on the merit list but never thought that I would top the board examination. This is like a dream come true. My parents are very happy. Congratulatory messages are pouring in and my cell phone is buzzing continuously.”

Prince said that the number hours one studied did not matter. One must stay focused while studying.

An ardent cricket lover, Prince said, “Along with study, it is equally important for youngsters to play sports as it brings in a lot of positive energy. Sports teach team spirit.”

While his father Ajay Kumar is a farmer, his mother Shivkanti Devi is a housewife. His school principal Ramesh Chandra Verma said Prince had brought laurels to the school.

Prince never missed a class in his school, made notes on his own and never took tuition or coaching.

Moradabad girl Sanskriti Thakur (15), the joint topper of UP Board high school examination obtained 585 marks out of 600. She got 97.5%. She wants to become an IAS officer and dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of the country at some point of time.

“I was expecting to top the board examination. I missed the coveted position by a mark. Can’t help but happy that I stood second in the UP board high school exam,” said Sanskriti, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Moradabad on phone.

She got 100 in English, 99 in Mathematics and science, 98 in Hindi, 95 in social science and 94 in drawing.

Sanskriti had recently participated in a mock Parliament held in her school where she was chosen as the prime minister. “Since then, I started dreaming of becoming the prime minister of the country after I was done with my professional career. As the country’s PM, I would like to address poverty and illiteracy. If these problems can be fixed, nobody can stop India from becoming a super power,” she said.

Her elder sister, Simran Rana said Sanskriti was a bright child from early days. “We were confident that she would bring laurels to the family,” said Rana. Sanskriti’s mother Neetu Singh was a school teacher and her father passed away almost a decade ago when she was hardly 5 years-old.

Daughter of a truck driver, Kiran Kushwaha of Shivaji Inter College, Arra of Kanpur district scored 97.50% to jointly bag the second place in the merit list with 97.50%. She obtained 95 in Hindi, 99 in English and Mathematics, 97 in science and social science and 98 in drawing. After graduation, she wants to become an IAS officer by cracking the UPSC. “More than me my family was confident that I would figure among the top ten on the merit list. Happy to be second as my brother and other family members were overjoyed,’ she said. Her uncle is a vegetable seller.

Aniket Sharma of Kannauj, who stood third in the state with 97.33% marks, also dreams of becoming an IAS officer,

He is a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Tirwa in Kannauj. As soon as the board released the results on Saturday afternoon, celebrations began in Kannauj.

His parents and two younger brothers offered him sweets. The school management honoured him for his achievement.

The UP Board declared the high school (Class 10) exam results on Saturday. Twenty-seven students figured among the top 10, including 8 boys and 21 girls.