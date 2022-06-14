Father-son duo hacked to death; elder son critically injured

A 65-year-old man Saeed Mohammed and his 22-year-old son Nazeer were hacked to death in an attack with a sharp-edged weapon in a village in Deoria district on Monday night, police said. His elder son Sonu, 30, was critically injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the adjoining Gorakhpur district. Amarnath, the key accused, has been arrested after registering a case, police added.

Gorakhpur deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, J Ravinder Goud informed that the incident took place in Mahrajganj village under Rudrapur police station limits when the deceased Saeed Mohammed along with his two sons Nazeer and Sonu was sleeping outside his house.

He said Saeed Mohammed had strained relations with one Amarnath of the same village and they often used to get into a confrontation over petty issues. He said Amarnath had a confrontation with Saeed over a phone call even on Monday evening barely a few hours before the incident.

“Investigation revealed that Amarnath had committed the crime in a fit of rage by attacking them with a sharp-edged weapon. Amarnath has been arrested and further legal proceedings are being done after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 of murder and 307 attempt to murder,” he said. He further added, “He is further being interrogated whether anyone else assisted him in the crime or he alone did it.”

DIG said Saeed and Nazeer had died on the spot while Sonu is admitted to Gorakhpur medical college.

The incident has caused tension in the village following which the police force has been deployed to avert any further clash in retaliation to the incident, he added.

The wife of the deceased, Tetra informed the police that they are native of the Dewaritola locality under City Kotwali police station limits of Deoria but they shifted to this village several years ago and started living by constructing a house beside a graveyard of Muslims. She said she used to run a cosmetics shop near the house while her husband and sons used to work as daily wagers.