Fighting pollution with taxes: LMC House okays taxing polluting units
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is preparing by-laws to tax polluting units so that it can fight pollution from that money.
The LMC House has already passed a resolution on Monday to act against the polluting units and now officials are preparing the rules and regulations to tax polluting units operating inside its municipal limits.
LMC officials say that rules have been framed to regulate pollution levels in brick kilns, industrial units, diesel power generator, bulk waste generator units, building and construction material, commercial vehicles, sand, cement traders, plastic generating units, autos, tempos polluting the air, even small units where jewellery is prepared.
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Recently, the LMC has purchased anti-smog guns and taken steps to control increasing pollution levels in the city. We are analysing the data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) daily. We are identifying reasons and areas where the maximum pollution is generated. We are trying to find solutions to the problems like storage of construction material in the open, construction sites which are not covered, vehicular pollution, domestic pollution, industrial pollution, brick kilns, etc.”
He said, “The LMC is spraying around 3 lakh litres of water per day and spending ₹1 lakh per day to fight pollution through its huge anti-smog guns, tractor-mounted sprinklers etc, all over the city in two shifts.”
In all, the LMC has identified 13 sectors which are responsible for the poor environmental health of the city.
Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “An order has been issued to make rules in this regard. After that the recovery of taxes to eliminate pollution will start.”
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
