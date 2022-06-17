Fighting pollution with taxes: LMC House okays taxing polluting units

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is preparing by-laws to tax polluting units so that it can fight pollution from that money.

The LMC House has already passed a resolution on Monday to act against the polluting units and now officials are preparing the rules and regulations to tax polluting units operating inside its municipal limits.

LMC officials say that rules have been framed to regulate pollution levels in brick kilns, industrial units, diesel power generator, bulk waste generator units, building and construction material, commercial vehicles, sand, cement traders, plastic generating units, autos, tempos polluting the air, even small units where jewellery is prepared.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Recently, the LMC has purchased anti-smog guns and taken steps to control increasing pollution levels in the city. We are analysing the data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) daily. We are identifying reasons and areas where the maximum pollution is generated. We are trying to find solutions to the problems like storage of construction material in the open, construction sites which are not covered, vehicular pollution, domestic pollution, industrial pollution, brick kilns, etc.”

He said, “The LMC is spraying around 3 lakh litres of water per day and spending ₹1 lakh per day to fight pollution through its huge anti-smog guns, tractor-mounted sprinklers etc, all over the city in two shifts.”

In all, the LMC has identified 13 sectors which are responsible for the poor environmental health of the city.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “An order has been issued to make rules in this regard. After that the recovery of taxes to eliminate pollution will start.”