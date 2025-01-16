Fine-tune arrangements for Mauni Amavasya, UP chief secy, DGP tell officials

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ) UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar jointly reviewed arrangements at the Mahakumbh Mela area on Thursday to fine-tune the same for the second Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya on January 29. UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar reviewing preparations at Mahakumbh Nagar on Thursday for the second Amrit Snan on January 29 (Mauni Amavasya). (HT Photo)

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) auditorium, they appreciated the arrangements at the Mela so far. The chief secretary emphasized on the need for further fine-tuning of the set-up in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit and the probable cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh.

He directed officials for prompt completion of preparations and asked all sector magistrates, police officers and officers from all departments to ensure their presence in all sectors.

Referring to the facilities provided by Railways, the chief secretary suggested improvement in signages meant to direct devotees to railway stations. “Key details about trains and stations should be displayed on digital screens, along with the distance to Sangam for the convenience of visitors,” he said, adding that the Railways should ensure that passengers arriving at a station can return via the same station.

He further directed that train operations on Mauni Amavasya should begin early in the morning, even if it requires reducing the number of normal trains on that day.

DGP Prashant Kumar added that the current status of trains must be displayed at prominent locations in the city, and under no circumstances should train platforms be changed.

The CS emphasised on the need for seamless telecom services during major bathing festivals and Amrit Snan and instructed transport department to ensure operation of additional buses from Prayagraj for the convenience of devotees, with special focus on running regular services to Ayodhya.

The chief secretary and the DGP stressed on the need for adequate police presence at all locations, including the Mela area, and directed that police personnel report to duty on time to ensure seamless security measures.